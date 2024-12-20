Tamil Nadu rain alert till December 25; Heavy rains on Christmas

The Meteorological Department issued a warning that moderate rains are possible over Tamil Nadu in the next seven days. As per the department, there is a possibility that the deep depression that has occurred in the southwest Bay of Bengal to move onto the coasts of north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh within the next 12 hours.

This weather system may bring light to moderate rain in a few places over the northern coastal districts and isolated areas of Tamil Nadu. The department has forecast light fog in a few places during the early hours of the morning.

The rain alert has been issued to several districts in Tamil Nadu, and parts of Chennai and its suburbs are bound to receive moderate rainfall and early morning fog. According to reports, several localities in Chennai have received rainfall already, such as Guindy, Saidapet, Nungambakkam, Anna Salai, Thiruvallikeni, and Mylapore.

There would also be rain over the coming days in Thiruvarur, Thoothukudi, and Tiruvallur districts other than Chennai. Kovilpatti town in Thoothukudi district faced severe rain last night. There was a heavy downpour lasting over 20 minutes in some of the areas. Though heavy rains are lashing Tamil Nadu disrupting the normal livelihood, schools in the affected areas didn't announce any holiday.

The rain has caused waterlogging in low-lying areas, and residents are advised to take necessary precautions to avoid any disruptions. The Meteorological Department has warned that the rain is likely to continue over the next seven days, and people are advised to stay indoors and avoid travelling unless necessary.

There will also be heavy rainfall in Puducherry and Karaikal until December 25. This rain alert has been issued as a precaution, and the locals have been asked to continue to look at local weather updates.

