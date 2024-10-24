November 2024 Bank Holidays Full List

Bank Holidays in November 2024: 13 Days of Closure, State-Wise List Inside

With November just around the corner, Indians can look forward to a festive month filled with long weekends and holiday breaks. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a total of 13 bank holidays in November, including celebrations for Diwali and Chhath.

National Bank Holidays in November

1. November 1: Diwali Amavasya

2. November 2: Diwali (Bali Pratipada)

3. November 3: Sunday

4. November 7: Chhath

5. November 8: Chhath

6. November 9: Second Saturday

7. November 10: Sunday

8. November 12: Egas-Bagwal

9. November 15: Guru Nanak Jayanti

10. November 17: Sunday

11. November 18: Kanakadasa Jayanti

12. November 23: Seng Kutsnem

13. November 24: Sunday (Fourth Saturday)

State-Specific Bank Holidays

Please note that bank holidays vary by state, reflecting local festivals and observances. To check the specific holiday schedule for your state, visit the RBI website.

Online Banking Services Available

While banks will be closed, customers can still access banking services online, ensuring:

Fund transfers

Balance checks

Account management

Convenience at your fingertips, even on holidays!

Plan Ahead

Before the holiday season begins, take a moment to:

Check your state's holiday schedule

Plan transactions and payments accordingly

Utilize online banking services



