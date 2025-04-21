April 21 Bank Holiday Declared in Tripura for Garia Puja

Banks in Tripura will remain closed on Monday, April 21, in observance of Garia Puja, a major regional festival. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday schedule, this closure applies only to Tripura. Banks across all other states in the country will remain open as usual.

Despite the bank holiday, digital banking services such as mobile banking, net banking, UPI, and ATMs will remain functional, enabling customers to carry out essential transactions. However, for in-branch banking services, customers in Tripura will need to wait until Tuesday when banks reopen.

Garia Puja is one of the most significant festivals in Tripura, celebrated annually on the seventh day of the month of Baisakh. The festival begins on the last day of Chaitra and concludes on Baisakh 7. It is marked by devotion, community rituals, traditional music, and dance.

At the center of the celebration is an idol of Baba Garia, the deity of prosperity, livestock, and wealth, traditionally made from bamboo. A bamboo pole, adorned with flowers and garlands, symbolizes the deity. Offerings include rice, wine, earthen pots, thread, and cloth, and devotees pray for a good harvest and overall prosperity.

The festivities span from major cities to remote villages, showcasing the cultural richness of the region. The festival is known by different names among various communities, such as Sangrain, Buisu, Bihu, Busy, and Boisabi, reflecting its widespread importance in the Northeast.