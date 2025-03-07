You did nothing for women's education: CM Nitish Kumar to Rabri Devi

Patna, March 7 (IANS) A heated argument erupted in the Bihar Legislative Council on Friday after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lashed out at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and its leader Lalu Prasad Yadav and former CM Rabri Devi.

At one point, CM Nitish Kumar lost his cool over a question related to the education department and targeted Rabri Devi.

The incident was triggered after RJD MLC Urmila Thakur questioned the status of a Girls' High School in her constituency. She said there was no high school for girls in Garhara village. The girls were unable to go to other schools in Barauni as these were four to five km away from the place.

CM Nitish Kumar immediately got up and sharply reacted in the House. "The education system collapsed during the RJD government. It was me who revived it,” the CM said.

"What did the RJD government do for women? Where did women study earlier? They barely had access to primary education,” he said.

He attacked Rabri Devi and Lalu Yadav: "When her husband (Lalu Prasad Yadav) was out (jailed in fodder scam), he made his wife the CM, but she did nothing for women's education. All the work for women was done by my government."

CM Nitish Kumar’s remarks triggered a fierce war of words between the RJD and JD(U) MLCs in the House.

Earlier, he became angry over the opposition leaders' protests over crimes against women in the Bihar Assembly.

The opposition MLAs stormed into the well of the House, raising slogans against the alleged rise in crime, pointing to the brutal murder of a 25-year-old woman in Nalanda. Her body was found with 10 nails hammered into her feet.

CM Nitish Kumar responded to this incident. "Whenever any incident happens, we immediately instruct officials to take action. Whoever is creating trouble will face consequences,” he said.

"I fold my hands and request opposition members to sit down and let the House function,” he further said.

Following CM Nitish Kumar’s statement, Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav repeatedly urged the opposition MLAs to take their seats, but they continued their protest.

The CM's aggressive stance suggests he was in no mood to tolerate the opposition's attacks. The RJD's counterattacks highlight a growing political showdown ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

