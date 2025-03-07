Ayushmann Khurrana pushes the boundaries with his Haryanvi track 'The Heartbreak Chhora'

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Ayushmann Khurrana ventured into unexplored territory with his first-ever Haryanvi song "The Heartbreak Chhora".

The track features a one-of-a-kind, AI-generated visualizer video that blends striking artistry with quirky, eye-catching visuals making Ayushmann the first mainstream Bollywood actor to have an AI music video.

Penned by Kunwar Juneja and Krishna Bharadwaj, "The Heartbreak Chhora" has been composed by Jaya Rohilla.

Speaking about his latest musical experiment, Ayushmann said, "It’s a great feeling to finally unveil what I’ve been working on over the past few months. I'm a big fan of Haryanvi music and wanted to try new sounds and themes that haven't been explored in this genre, continuing my mission of experimenting with the unknown, when it comes to my content. Even though these tracks dive into heartbreak, there is a happy vibe to the music which is why I like to term this genre - the Urban Haryanvi genre, which will also be interesting to those who haven't heard Haryanvi music before, making this an EP to be heard by all."

He further shed light on exploring the AI space. "Diving into the AI space with the music video of one track in this EP is also something I have been looking to show you all for a while - proving the importance of blending technology with ongoing trends which is very important in today's time. I can't wait for all of you to hear this!", Ayushmann added.

The EP also features two additional tracks, "Ho Gaya Pyar Re", a soulful romantic ballad, and "Drive to Murthal", an upbeat love anthem.

"The Heartbreak Chhora" marks the first time a Punjabi singer has lent his voice to a Haryanvi song.

Up next, Ayushmann is waiting for the release of his upcoming film “Thama,” co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.