TS DSC 2024 exams to begin tomorrow

TS DSC 2024 Exams: The Telangana government is preparing to commence the District Selection Committee, or DSC exams beginning Thursday, July 18, 2024. Despite job aspirants seeking deferment of DSC, the state government has given a nod for conducting the TS DSC 2024 examinations.

Those candidates who have not received their hall tickets can download it by accessing the official online portal https://tgdsc.aptonline.in/tgdsc/ by entering the login credentials. The teacher recruitment tests will be held from July 18 and August 5 at the examination centres in Hyderabad, Warangal, Khammam, Karimnagar and Medak districts. It will be an online Computer Based Test. The question paper will have 100 marks – 80 marks are drawn from DSC while the remaining 20 percent weightage is carried over from Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) to decide the merit.

According to official sources, a total of 2,79,957 candidates applied for the 11,062 vacant teacher posts. Through DSC, the government aims to fill teacher posts in the categories of Secondary Grade Teacher and School Assistants in local body schools.

After the formation of a new Telangana state, the first DSC notification was issued in July 2017. This is the second teacher recruitment exam after seven years. It was issued on February 29 this year.

Candidates are required to report at 7.30 am and 12.30 pm for morning and afternoon sessions respectively to facilitate the capturing of biometric attendance. They will not be allowed to enter the examination hall after 8.45 am and 1.45 pm for morning and afternoon sessions respectively. Candidates are allowed to carry black/blue pen, hall ticket and valid photo identity card only.

Unemployed youth have been demanding the Congress government to postpone the DSC examination and also defer the timetable for Group II and Group III exams. They say that the DSC exams are scheduled to be held from July 18 to August 5 while the Group II exam is scheduled for August 7 and 8 and the aspirants will not have enough time for preparation between the exams. They were also demanding the government to increase Group II posts.

Also Read: Indian Consulate launches an internship portal for Indian students!

