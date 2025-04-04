Hyderabad Ring Road to Cost Rs 34,367 Crore, Northern Part Gets Environmental Clearance

The Regional Ring Road (RRR) project for Hyderabad has been approved, with the cost estimated at Rs 34,367.62 crore. The alignment for the northern part of the road has been finalized, and environmental clearance has been granted, the Lok Sabha was informed on Thursday.

In a written response, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways shared that the Telangana state government had formally requested the Central Government to approve the Regional Ring Road project. The state government has committed to covering 50% of the land acquisition costs for the project. However, the Tripartite Agreement for sharing the land acquisition costs has not yet been signed.

The Ministry also confirmed that the alignment for the northern portion of the road has been finalized. The Environmental Clearance for this part of the Regional Ring Road was granted on March 18, 2025. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the southern part is still being prepared, and the project will proceed based on the report and the prioritization of the work.

The Regional Ring Road is planned as a greenfield expressway, which will be an access-controlled road constructed outside the existing Outer Ring Road of the city. This new road is expected to help ease traffic congestion and promote smoother connectivity for Hyderabad.

Recently, Telangana BJP President and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy blamed the state government for delaying land acquisition for the 350-km road project. He accused the Congress-led state government of stalling the project despite multiple letters sent to the concerned authorities.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had stated that his government plans to boost manufacturing between the Outer Ring Road and the proposed Regional Ring Road. He also mentioned plans to build radial roads connecting the two roads.

However, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari clarified that no proposal for developing greenfield radial roads linking the Outer Ring Road to the Northern Regional Ring Road is currently under consideration by the government.

Additionally, Gadkari mentioned that 52 National Highway projects, totaling 1,423 km in length, costing Rs 25,323 crore, are currently under construction in Telangana.