Indian Consulate launches an internship portal for Indian students!

The Indian Consulate in New York launched a portal for Indian students to find available internships in the USA. Students can apply for multiple internships directly through this portal accordingly.

The Indian Consulate announced this news through the post on X, which says, "As part of the initiative to support Indian students in its jurisdiction, @IndiainNew York has developed a platform for Indian Students to find internship opportunities at companies in the USA".

Concerning the news of students in the USA struggling to get jobs and internships after their studies, the National Consulate of New York launched this portal, which is accessible to every student. This facility provides more support options for students.

Multiple Indian and American companies made sure to give opportunities to deserving Indian students by referring to the Indian Student Resource Portal. The USA embassy revealed that many students in India are showing interest in abroad studies, so this opportunity gives more internship opportunities for the students.

Also read Air India Job Openings: 25,000 Aspirants Compete for 22k Salary Jobs!