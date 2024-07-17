Air India Job Openings: 25,000 Aspirants Compete for 22k Salary Jobs!

The stampede incident came to light after a video of hundreds of job seekers struggling in the job drive at Ankleshwar in Gujarat

went viral.

Air India announced a job interview drive for airport loaders with 2216 posts in Mumbai airport. More than 25,000 job seekers showed up for the drive, creating a stampede-like situation where individuals were seen pushing and shoving each other. Air India staff failed to manage this massive crowd, for a limited job opening created chaos.

The video shows the candidates pushing each other to reach the form counter, and many have waited for hours without food or water. Twenty-five thousand candidates attended the airport loader jobs, where they had to unload and load the bags into aircraft.

Video:

This is Mumbai's Kalina, where a massive crowd of job seekers emerged as the Air India Airport Services Ltd announced walk-in interviews. The situation soon went out of control and the candidates were asked to leave their CVs and vacate the area.#Mumbai #AIAirportServices pic.twitter.com/vZoLDf40iz — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) July 16, 2024

A video posted by the witness shows how the situation became uncontrollable with the increasing number of applicants. The staff asked the candidates to submit their CVs and leave the place to control the situation.

