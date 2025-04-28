Jamie Vardy eager to join PL team after Leicester City departure: Report

New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) A week after Jamie Vardy announced his decision to leave Leicester City, it seems the 38-year-old English striker wants to continue playing in the Premier League after the club was relegated to the Championship

According to a report by Sky Sports, Jamie Vardy does not want to play for a Championship club after leaving Leicester and believes he can still contribute to a Premier League team

This season, Vardy has managed only seven goals for Leicester, a far cry from his standout 2015-16 campaign. That year, he formed a brilliant partnership with Riyad Mahrez as the team defied all odds, starting the season as outsiders, to claim a stunning Premier League title.

Vardy has firmly cemented his place in Leicester City’s history over an incredible 13-year spell with the club. He netted 198 goals in 495 appearances and was instrumental in their stunning Premier League title win in 2016.

The former England striker also lifted the FA Cup, Community Shield, and two Championship titles with the Foxes. Vardy’s final season with Leicester has been a disappointing one, as the club's relegation has already been confirmed. Under Ruud van Nistelrooy, the team sits 19th in the table with only 18 points.

Vardy is set to play his last match for the Foxes on May 18 against Ipswich Town. Despite the downturn, he has made it clear that he’s not ready to hang up his boots just yet.

"I've been here so long that I truly never thought it would end, so this has not only been really difficult for me to write but also a really difficult decision to make.

"Leicester City has been my second home and my extended family, and my life for 13 years. The club, the city, and the people mean so much to me and my family. It's a place that has shaped the lives of our kids, who have been so lucky to call Leicester home for so long. But for me, the time has come to say goodbye," Vardy said in a video published on his social media.

