RRB ALP Recruitment 2025: Notification, Eligibility, Application Fee

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB ALP Recruitment 2025 notification for 9900 Assistant Loco Pilots vacancies. The online application window shall be opened on 10th April 2025, and applicants can apply by 9th May 2025.

Eligibility Criteria

To be considered for the RRB ALP Recruitment 2025, applicants must satisfy the following conditions:

Age : 18-33 years (between 02.07.1991 and 01.07.2006).

: 18-33 years (between 02.07.1991 and 01.07.2006). Educational Qualification : SSLC pass certificate along with ITI and Diploma in concerned trades

: SSLC pass certificate along with ITI and Diploma in concerned trades Nationality: Indian citizen or Nepalese/Bhutan citizen

Application Process

RRB ALP application form will be released online on 10th April 2025. Candidates can submit their application by 9th May 2025. The application fee is:

Rs. 250 for SC/ST/Ex-Serviceman/PWDs/Female/Transgender/Minorities/Economically backward class (the fee for these candidates shall be refundable after deducting bank charges as applicable, on appearance in First Stage CBT)

Rs. 500 for others

Selection Process

The selection process for RRB ALP Recruitment 2025 includes:

CBT 1 (Computer-Based Test)

CBT 2 (Computer-Based Test)

CBAT (Computer-Based Aptitude Test)

Document Verification

Medical Test

Vacancies

The RRB has released 9900 Assistant Loco Pilot vacancies, which will be recruited under this recruitment drive. The vacancies are open under 21 RRBs.

Important Dates

Here are the important dates to note:

RRB ALP Notification 2025: 24th March 2025

Starting Date of Online Application: 10th April 2025

RRB ALP Last Date of Apply Online 2025: 9th May 2025

Last Date of Fee Payment: 9th May 2025

Applicants can visit the official website for updated information and guidelines on the RRB ALP Recruitment 2025.

Also read: April 2025 Public Holidays List: 11 Days Closure of Schools, Offices, and Banks