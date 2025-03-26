Malayalam OTT Release Anpodu Kanmani: When and Where to Watch This Movie

After a limited theatrical release earlier this year, the Malayalam movie Anpodu Kanmani is attracting audiences in its streaming release. The film, which opened to good and positive word of mouth from audiences and critics, will find its OTT fate very soon.

Starring Arjun Ashokan and directed by Liju Thomaz, Anpodu Kanmani's OTT rights were bagged by Amazon Prime Video. The film is currently streaming on the platform, and how well the movie is received by the wider audiences is yet to be known.

The plot revolves around Nakulan and Shalini, a young couple who were newly married and lived in a village. Their inability to conceive is the main conflict of the movie and how this trauma affects the couple, especially Shalini, was portrayed in a riveting way.

Shalini, portrayed by Anagha Narayanan, earned the audience's praise when the movie was released theatrically, and the same will happen to those who watch it on OTT.

Besides Arjun and Anagha, the film stars Johny Antony, Navas Valikkunnu, and Althaf Salim in crucial roles. The movie is written by Aneesh Koduvally. You can stream the movie on Amazon Prime Video.