April 2025 Public Holidays List: 11 Days Closure of Schools, Offices, and Banks

The month of April 2025 will bring a series of public holidays due to various festivals and important anniversaries. Schools, colleges, government offices, and banks will remain closed on multiple days throughout the month. Major occasions like Shri Ram Navami, Mahavir Jayanti, Baisakhi, and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti have been declared national or state-level holidays.

Bank Holidays in April 2025

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations, banks remain closed on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. In addition, banks will be closed on several state and national holidays in April, which may affect banking services in different regions.

List of Holidays in April 2025

April 1 (Tuesday): Odisha Day (Holiday in Odisha) | Sarhul (Holiday in Jharkhand)

April 5 (Saturday): Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti (Holiday in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana)

April 6 (Sunday): Ram Navami (National Holiday) – Observed in multiple states including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal

April 10 (Thursday): Mahavir Jayanti – Holiday in several states including Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh

April 14 (Monday):

Bohag Bihu (Holiday in Assam)

Maha Vishuva Sankranti (Holiday in Odisha)

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti (National Holiday)

Tamil New Year (Holiday in Tamil Nadu)

Vishu (Holiday in Kerala)

April 15 (Tuesday): Himachal Day (Holiday in Himachal Pradesh) | Bengali New Year (Holiday in Tripura and West Bengal)

April 18 (Friday): Good Friday (Holiday across India)

April 19 (Saturday): Easter (Holiday in Nagaland)

April 21 (Monday): Baisakhi (Holiday in Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab)

April 29 (Tuesday): Maharishi Parshuram Jayanti (Holiday in Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, Punjab, and Rajasthan)

April 30 (Wednesday): Basava Jayanti (Holiday in Karnataka)

Good News for Students and Employees

With multiple holidays lined up, students and working professionals, especially government employees, will get long weekends. Those who can combine these festival holidays with weekends will have an opportunity to enjoy extended breaks.

Plan Your Travel and Banking Transactions in Advance

If you have travel or banking work scheduled in April 2025, it’s best to plan ahead. Since holidays vary from state to state, banking services may be affected on different days. April is packed with festivals and religious celebrations, giving people a chance to spend quality time with family and friends while participating in traditional rituals.