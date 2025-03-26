J&K govt terminates four employees for links with narcotics trade

Jammu, March 26 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday terminated four of its employees from service over their involvement in the narcotics trade.

Officials said that four government employees -- Abdul Rashid Bhat, Gang Coolie, Irrigation & Flood Control Division Sumbal; Dilbag Singh, Lineman, Jal Shakti (PHE) Sub-Division, Hiranagar; Gulzar Ahmed, Assistant Motorman, Hydraulic Division Ramban; and Noor Mohammad Sheikh, Gang Coolie, Ferozpora Basin, Irrigation division, Tangmarg -- have been dismissed from their service.

The employees have been dismissed following investigations under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Cases have been registered against them in their respective areas for links with the narcotics trade, said the officials.

After the abrogation of Article 370 and with the implementation of J&K Reorganisation Act 2019, the UT government has been using powers vested in the Lt. Governor under Article 311 (2) (c) of the Indian constitution to terminate people in government service for their involvement in terrorist, anti-national, drug smuggling, hawala rackets, etc., which are detrimental to the safety and security of the country.

Such employees are removed from service after a detailed report is sought on their activities. After the competent authority is satisfied with their involvement in such activities, these employees are dismissed from service. During the last four years, many such government employees working in police, revenue, forest, public works, banks, etc., have been sacked.

Article 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution of India provides for the dismissal of a person employed in civil capacities under Union or a State. Once the activities of the employee have come to the adverse notice of law enforcement and intelligence agencies, as they found him/her involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the State such as involvement in terror-related activities, action is taken.

Article 311(2)(c) of the Indian Constitution allows for the dismissal, removal, or reduction in rank of a civil servant without a prior inquiry if the President or Governor is satisfied that, in the interest of state security, it is not expedient to hold an inquiry.

