Maharashtra: Muslims rejoice after receiving ‘Saugat-e-Modi’ kits, share experience

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) The ‘Saugat-e-Modi’ campaign has officially kicked off with an ambitious mission to provide special kits to Muslims and other minorities during key festive seasons, starting with Eid.

In Mumbai, the campaign began on Wednesday by distributing Eid kits to children at Islamic schools, with plans to extend the initiative to 25,000 families across the city before the festival of Eid.

Launched by the BJP, the ‘Saugat-e-Modi’ campaign aims to promote the Central government’s welfare schemes within the Muslim community. This campaign is distinctive because of its focus on religious occasions like Ramzan and Eid, a time when such gestures are likely to be received with gratitude and warmth.

The initiative aims to reach out to a total of 32 lakh Muslim families, in addition to partnering with 32,000 mosques across India.

While some view this outreach as a positive and inclusive step, others argue that it is politically motivated, a part of the BJP’s larger strategy to strengthen its base among the Muslim community. Regardless of the political undertones, the campaign is certainly gaining attention.

Talking to IANS, BJP leader Wasim Khan said: “Prime Minister Modi has made a commitment to the 140 crore citizens of India. This is why he has ensured that special Eid kits, including Sevaiya (a traditional sweet dish), reach 32 lakh families in need. Many poor families are unable to afford such treats during the festive season, but the Prime Minister has thought of them. Even if he can’t personally visit each home, his soldiers - like us - are carrying forward his mission. We have selected 1,000 children and other needy individuals to receive these kits. While the kits include essential items, we have also included clothes for the children, though they were not initially part of the plan,” he said.

Yakub, one of the recipients, extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Modi.

“Your slogan, ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas,’ is reflected in the way you are uniting all communities, including Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians. You have shown true leadership by ensuring that Muslim families, especially the poor, can celebrate Eid with joy. The kits, which contain traditional items like vermicelli and clothes, are a thoughtful gesture, making Eid a little brighter for those who struggle to celebrate. We, the Muslim community, are deeply appreciative. If I were to rate this initiative, I would give it 100 marks out of 100 because it has been executed so well,” Yakub said, praising the Prime Minister for his efforts.

The BJP’s aim is to distribute these Eid kits to 32 lakh underprivileged Muslim families nationwide, ensuring that even the most economically disadvantaged can celebrate the festival in a meaningful way.

To facilitate the distribution, 32,000 workers from the Minority Morcha will collaborate with 32,000 mosques across the country, further embedding the campaign in local communities.

