Kanche Gachibowli: KTR Vows to Reclaim 400 Acres HCU Land Once BRS Comes to Power

In solidarity with the protesting students at the Hyderabad Central University, BRS Working President K. Taraka Rama Rao has vowed to reclaim the 400 acres of land in Kanche Gachibowli once his party comes to power.

KTR expressed confidence in BRS claiming power in the Telangana state elections in 2028, and he promised to convert the highly controversial land at Gachibowli into Hyderabad's biggest "eco park."

In order to preserve its natural beauty and ecological significance, KTR also promised to allow no construction or development. In an emotional post on X (formerly Twitter), KTR has also acknowledged his father KCR's commitment to protect the Kanche Gachibowli land.

In an indirect statement to real estate companies and industries, KTR warned them to not participate in the HCU land auction. He also clarified to the companies that they should not claim ignorance when the time comes.

This is a significant declaration made by KTR. BRS critics say the issue is now political and a feud between the Congress and BRS.

Regarding the legal proceedings, the HCU issue has been brought to the attention of the Supreme Court. The judicial registrar of the High Court has been directed to visit the site and submit an interim report by 03:30 PM on 03rd April. We also direct the Chief Secretary of State to prevent any felling until we receive further orders.