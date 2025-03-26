SBI Clerk Prelims 2025: Result Live Updates, Check Score at sbi.co.in

The State Bank of India (SBI) is all set to announce the results for the Clerk (Junior Associate) Prelims 2025 exam. Candidates who appeared for the test can download their result by going to their official website, sbi.co.in.

The SBI Clerk Prelims exam was conducted from February 22nd to March 1st at various centers across the country. Candidates who wrote the exam are waiting with bated breath over when the results will be out.

Even though SBI didn't make the result official, speculations are going rife that the results will be announced live today at any time. Those who took the exam were recently advised to keep checking the official website for results.

Those who qualified for the Prelims exam will be called for the Mains exam, which is scheduled for the 10th of April. Those who passed the prelims exam can download their call letters for the main exam along with prelims results.

SBI Clerk Prelims 2025: Steps to download the result at www.sbi.co.in