NTR’s Dragon To Avoid Clash With Vijay’s Jana Nayagan on Jan 9, 2026

Jr. NTR is currently in Japan promoting his highly anticipated film Devara. Once he returns from Tokyo, he is expected to shift focus to his next big project, Dragon, directed by Prashanth Neel. The film has already locked in January 9, 2026, as its official release date, aiming for a grand Sankranthi release.

However, a recent announcement from Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay has stirred major industry discussions. Vijay’s upcoming film, Jana Nayagan, directed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, is also slated for a worldwide release on January 9, 2026. Adding to the excitement, this will be Vijay’s final film before he fully transitions into politics, as his party is expected to contest in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

With Jana Nayagan being Vijay’s farewell film, expectations are sky-high, particularly in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, where the actor enjoys an immense fan following. This unexpected clash could create intense competition at the box office, making it a high-stakes battle for both Dragon and Jana Nayagan.

Industry insiders speculate that NTR and the makers of Dragon might reconsider their release strategy to avoid a direct showdown with Vijay’s farewell blockbuster. While no official statement has been made regarding a potential change in release date, the coming months will reveal whether Dragon stands firm on its Sankranthi 2026 slot or opts for a strategic shift.

With two of South India’s biggest superstars locking horns on the same day, all eyes are now on how this box office battle unfolds.