It will be more impactful than anti-CAA movement, says AIMIM as AIMPLB launches nationwide protest against Waqf Bill

Patna, March 26 (IANS) The protest launched by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Bihar's capital, Patna, on March 26 has sparked significant political discourse. Shamim Akhtar, the state Secretary of the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), declared that the protest against this Bill would become a bigger movement than the anti-CAA and NRC protests in Independent India.

Speaking to IANS, Shamim Akhtar emphasised the growing potential of the movement, asserting that it would eventually have a considerable impact on the government.

“So far, the government has not felt any major impact, but this protest will soon evolve into a mass movement. The CAA-NRC protests were a landmark moment for Muslims in Azaad Bharat, and it shook the government. But after that, the pandemic came, and the momentum slowed down. However, I believe this movement will be even more powerful than the anti-CAA/NRC protests in Independent India,” he remarked.

Akhtar further stated that the protest would galvanise a larger section of the population and bring the government’s policies into sharper scrutiny.

He also criticised Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, for not participating in the protest.

"Rahul Gandhi is far away in Delhi, a thousand kilometres from Patna. When the protests were taking place at Jantar Mantar, he was absent. Even Sonia Gandhi, who is only three to four kilometres away from the protest site, did not attend," Akhtar pointed out, questioning why the Congress was silent on such an important issue.

"The Muslims of the country, and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, want to know why Congress is not showing any support. Why are they not opposing the Bill openly, and why aren't they speaking up against it, considering it undermines both Muslims and the Constitution of India?" he added.

As the protest continues to gain traction, Akhtar further said that it would intensify over the coming weeks.

"I can’t predict the exact course of events, but I hope that after Ramzan and Eid, this movement will gain momentum. There is talk of a nationwide movement, with Gardani Bagh-style protests expected in every district of Bihar and across the country, similar to the indefinite sit-ins during the CAA-NRC protests," Akhtar said.

Asked whether the protest could garner attention and support from Islamic countries, Akhtar emphasised the importance of focussing on the issue within India.

"I will speak about Islamic countries later. But as for the situation within our own home India, it is our responsibility to address the fire within before seeking help from outside," he explained.

He further stated, "This country belongs to all its citizens, regardless of their religion, class, or community. There are people from various social organisations and political parties, including the Bhim Army, Jan Suraaj, RJD, and others, who are supporting us. This shows that the issue transcends just the Muslim community — it’s about protecting the Constitution and safeguarding the rights of all people."

"The Modi government is trying to marginalise minorities. The Waqf Board issue is one that directly concerns Muslims. It is our right to manage our own Waqf properties and make decisions about them," he said.

He used the analogy of a temple to illustrate his point, stating, "If I were to give the keys of a temple to someone from another community instead of a Hindu priest, how could I expect the temple’s interests to be protected? Similarly, the Waqf Board is a Muslim matter, and we have the right to decide on it."

Akhtar also criticised the introduction of the triple talaq Bill, accusing the Modi government of interfering with Muslim personal law.

"When the triple talaq Bill was passed, Modi Ji didn’t tell us how to maintain our marriage, but he wanted to dictate how we should divorce. Our Shariat already provides a clear framework for marriage, divorce, and other personal matters. Now, with the Waqf Bill, the government is trying to interfere in our community’s affairs, and this attempt will fail," Akhtar claimed.

He concluded by stressing that the Waqf Bill was a larger conspiracy to undermine the Constitution, which would be resisted by people across India.

Meanwhile, the RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, joined the AIMPLB’s demonstration against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.