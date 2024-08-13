TS DSC 2024 Answer Key OUT, Deets inside

TS DSC 2024 Answer Key Released: The Commissioner of School Education, Telangana released the answer key on Tuesday. The candidates can download the TS DSC 2024 answer key from the official website - https://tgdsc.aptonline.in/tgdsc/InitialKey

The TS DSC Recruitment 2024 examinations were conducted from July 18 to August 5, 2024. Out of 2,79,966 applicants, 2,45,263 individuals took the exam.

Through DSC 2024, the School Education Department is aiming to recruit 11,062 teacher posts in various categories comprising School Assistants, Language Pandits, Secondary Grade Teachers, Physical Education Teachers, and Special Education Teachers. The vacant positions details include 2,629 school assistant posts, 727 language pandit positions, 182 physical education teacher (PET) positions, 6,508 senior grade teacher (SGT) positions, 220 school assistant (SA) positions and 796 SGT vacancies.

According to the Director of School Education, the TS DSC 2024 answer key objection window has also been activated on the official site and the candidates can raise their objections till August 20, 2024.

The TS DSC 2024 exam results are expected by the end of this month. The state government is planning to distribute the appointment letters to the successful candidates on September 5, the Teachers’ day. The government will likely make an official communication soon.

