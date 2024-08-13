Ravi Anthony's New Film 'Daarkaari #MM Part 2' Sparks Interest 

Visionary producer TG Vishwa Prasad’s production house People Media Factory is known for making innovative and experimental projects with fresh talents, apart from producing high-budget movies with stars. Currently, the production house is making a string of projects, and a recent update about an exciting new film has captured everyone's attention.

Ravi Anthony, who has previously contributed to the writing of films like "Tillu Square" and had acted in "Mad", is now making his debut as a director with the film titled 'Daarkaari #MM Part 2,' which is generating a lot of excitement. Chaitu Jonnalagadda, the elder brother of actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda, has already impressed audiences with his acting skills in the film Bubblegum. Following in his brother’s footsteps, Chaitu is now involved in writing the story, screenplay, and dialogues for this film 'Daarkaari #MM Part 2'.

Directed by Ravi Anthony and written by Chaitu Jonnalagadda, 'Daarkaari #MM Part 2' promises to be a full-on entertainer. Vivek Kuchibhotla is the co-producer for this project.

The first look poster, which has gone viral, has created a buzz by presenting the film as a 'Pan Masala' movie rather than a 'Pan India' project. The poster, designed without revealing the lead actor's identity, features a stylishly dressed hero portrayed as a "Gold Man." The announcement of 'Part 2' without any mention of a 'Part 1' has further fueled interest and curiosity. More details about the film are expected to be revealed soon.