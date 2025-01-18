Urvashi Rautela Apologizes to Saif Ali Khan After Controversial Remarks

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has issued a public apology to actor Saif Ali Khan after facing backlash for her recent comments about him. The remarks, which came during an interview, have sparked controversy, leading to responses from several industry personalities and prompting widespread calls for Saif's swift recovery.

In the interview, Urvashi expressed her wishes for Saif's well-being but also made a controversial remark about her diamond ring, drawing criticism. She went on to discuss the success of her film Dhaaku Maharaj and mentioned the gifts she had received, including a diamond ring from her mother and a Rolex watch from her father. Her attempt to link these gifts with the unfortunate attack on Saif was met with sharp disapproval.

Later, Urvashi took to Instagram to issue a heartfelt apology. She wrote, “Saif Sir, I hope this message reaches you. I deeply regret my behavior while talking about you. I sincerely apologize for my actions. At the time of that interview, I wasn’t fully aware of the severity of the attack on you. Over the past few days, I’ve been celebrating the success of Dhaaku Maharaj and was talking about the awards I received because of the film. I feel ashamed of my comments. Please forgive me. After realizing the intensity of the attack, I feel deeply saddened. Your courage during this time is truly commendable, and my respect for you has grown immensely.” She also expressed her wishes for Saif's family to remain strong during this time.

However, just hours after posting, Urvashi deleted her apology. The comments made in the interview had drawn considerable criticism, particularly her attempt to juxtapose the gifts she had received with the attack on Saif.

As the situation continues to develop, Urvashi's apology and the ongoing conversation surrounding Saif's health remain key topics of discussion in Bollywood.