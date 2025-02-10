Daaku Maharaaj OTT Release: Balakrishna's Film Coming to Netflix Soon

Balakrishna fans were pretty bummed out when Daaku Maharaaj didn’t drop on Netflix this Sunday as expected. The much-hyped Telugu flick, which was supposed to make its OTT debut, left everyone waiting.

While Netflix hasn’t officially announced the release date yet, there are reports suggesting the movie will stream in the last week of February. Some believe it could drop this week, but the Telugu Film Producers Council's rule, which mandates a minimum of 50 days between a film’s theatrical release and its digital availability, is delaying its OTT release.

Directed by Bobby Kolli, Daaku Maharaaj stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, and Urvashi Rautela. The film had a remarkable run at the box office, grossing over ₹100 crore despite tough competition from films like Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, Pushpa 2, and Game Changer.

The movie follows Daaku Maharaaj, a fearless outlaw working to establish his own territory while battling powerful enemies. He takes on the alias "Nanaji" to protect Krishna Murthy’s family from illegal activities at his coffee estate. Flashbacks reveal his past as Seetharam, an engineer who became an outlaw to fight against the corrupt businessman Balwant Thakur.

Though the film’s box office success is impressive, fans are eagerly awaiting the OTT release. Netflix reportedly paid ₹25 crore for the digital rights, but the official streaming date is still to be confirmed.