I understand what is required of me, I've played for a long time now: Rohit Sharma

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) India captain Rohit Sharma backed his strong mindset after gaining his form back with a century in the second ODI against England at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday.

The opener was under immense criticism for his underwhelming form in the last two Test series against New Zealand and Australia, respectively. The 37-year-old also failed to get going in the first ODI of the series in Nagpur and departed for just two runs.

However, the Indian captain returned to form with a stylish knock of 119 off 90 balls decorated with 12 fours and seven sixes to guide India to a second consecutive win in the series to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

"When people have played for number of years and scored so many runs over the years. That means something," Rohit said in a BCCI video.

The right-handed batter reminded his critics that outside noise doesn't affect him, adding that one or two low scores will not change his mind.

"I've played this game for a long time now, and I understand what is required of me. So it's just about going out there and doing your things, and what I did today was one of my things. In my mind, it was just about doing the things that I do. Try and bat the way I do. I've been here long enough to know one or two knocks are not going to change my mind. But, just another day in the office," said Rohit.

"Our job is to just go out there and play the game. As long as you know that, when you go to bed, you know that you've given your best, that is what matters. Every time I walk out to the pitch, I want to try and do well," he added.

The Indian captain also talked about clarity of thought when going through a lean patch. He said focusing on achievements really helps to score runs but admitted that it's not that simple to replicate.

"Sometimes it happens; sometimes it may not happen. As long as I am clear what I want to do, that's all that matters. Nothing else," Rohit said.

"When you have scored so many runs, you've done something. You just need to get back to that mindset of how to get runs. Sounds really simple, but it is quite difficult. But in my mind, it was just about enjoying. That is what we play the sport for. To enjoy the game more than anything else," he added.

