Daaku Maharaaj OTT Release: Urvashi Rautela Faces Harsh Snub

Nandamuri Balakrishna's portrayal of a people-saving dacoit in Bonby Kolli’s directorial Daaku Maharaaj impressed Telugu audiences, who flocked to the theatres to see Balakrishna portrayed like never before. Even though Sankrantiki Vastunnaam overpowered the movie in terms of box-office numbers, it was still refreshing to see Balayya play his age on-screen.

Wait, if you think that Bobby completely changed Balakrishna’s image with Daaku Maharaaj, then you are wrong. He managed to throw in a song that has got the Nandamuri hero showing off all his dance moves alongside Bollywood’s glamour diva, Urvashi Rautela.

Urvashi, who is infamous in the Hindi cinema circles for overhyping her presence in a movie, did exactly the same for Daaku. In a mission to promote her role in the 105-crore grosser Daaku Maharaaj, Urvashi moved heaven and earth as she overused the box-office collection plus the impact of her role in the movie.

With just a few days ahead of its OTT release, Urvashi Rautela might have gotten the biggest reality check from Netflix. With her over-the-top promotions, she managed to pull in great viewing numbers for the “Dabidi Dabidi” song across social media. But, the reality is that her role in the movie doesn’t have any impact on the screenplay proceedings. As a result, Netflix didn’t include her in its OTT release poster and fans are already exposing Urvashi’s marketing gimmicks.

Those from the Hindi belt who would want to watch Daaku for Urvashi Rautela’s role in the movie might feel immensely disappointed by the output and Netflix not even having Urvashi’s image in the poster won’t really help. However, it's important to note that the streaming giant went by the movie's plot and decided to include all the characters that created an impact in the OTT poster.

Urvashi Rautela's promotions, despite for selfish reasons, did manage to put Daaku Maharaaj on the pan-India map to an extent. It remains to be seen if the Bollywood actress reacts to this Netflix snub.

