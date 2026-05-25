Chiranjeevi Meets Exhibitors and Producers: Peddi Deadlock

A delegation of exhibitors and film industry representatives reached the residence of Chiranjeevi for crucial discussions on the ongoing issues affecting single-screen theatres and revenue-sharing percentages in the Telugu film industry.

The exhibitors are expected to brief Chiranjeevi on key concerns related to percentage-based revenue systems and the growing challenges faced by single-screen theatres across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Prominent industry personalities present at the meeting included producer Dil Raju, producer Suniel Narang, exhibitors’ representative Sridhar, Telangana Film Chamber President Juvvadi Sekhar, Anupam Reddy, Vijayender Reddy, Bala Govind Raju, and several others.

Also attending the discussions were Telugu Film Chamber President D. Suresh Babu and producer K. L. Narayana.

According to industry sources, Chiranjeevi also spoke with representatives of the Producers’ Guild and invited them for a separate round of discussions at his residence. Guild producer representatives are expected to join shortly.

The meeting between Chiranjeevi and the exhibitors has reportedly been continuing for over an hour. After concluding discussions with the exhibitors, Chiranjeevi is expected to hold another meeting with representatives of the Producers’ Guild to explore possible solutions to the ongoing issues in the exhibition sector.