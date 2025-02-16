Daaku Maharaaj OTT Release: February 21 on Netflix

Daaku Maharaaj, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, is set to stream on Netflix starting February 21. The streaming platform officially confirmed the film’s digital release, making it available to audiences worldwide.

Directed by Bobby Kolli, Daaku Maharaaj was released in theaters on January 12 and achieved box office success. It received positive reviews, marking Balakrishna’s fourth consecutive successful film.

Produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, the movie features Pragya Jaiswal as the female lead. It also stars Shraddha Srinath, Chandini Chowdary, Urvashi Rautela, and Bobby Deol in important roles. The film's music, composed by Thaman, played a key role in enhancing its mass appeal.

Currently, Balakrishna is working on Akhanda 2, the sequel to his 2021 hit Akhanda. Directed by Boyapati Srinu, Akhanda 2 also stars Samyuktha Menon in the lead role, creating high expectations among fans.