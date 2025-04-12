Ananya Birla Gifts Janhvi Kapoor a Stunning Lamborghini: What’s the Price?

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor recently received a stunning surprise from Ananya Birla, the Birla heiress, who gifted her a luxurious Lamborghini car worth ₹5 crore. The purple Lamborghini was delivered to Janhvi’s residence early on Friday morning, along with an additional thoughtful gift. The gift pack was marked with a sweet message that read, “With love, Ananya.” The pictures of the car’s delivery have since gone viral on social media.

Ananya Birla, daughter of the renowned business magnate Kumar Mangalam Birla, is a prominent figure in the business world. She is also one of the directors at Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL). At just 17 years old, she founded her first company, Independent Microfin Pvt Ltd, which has rapidly grown into one of India’s fastest-expanding microfinance firms. In addition to her entrepreneurial achievements, Ananya is a popular singer, having worked on multiple private music albums.

Ananya and Janhvi have maintained a close friendship for many years. Recently, Ananya ventured into the beauty products industry, with Janhvi Kapoor reportedly set to become the brand ambassador for her new line. To show appreciation for Janhvi’s collaboration with her brand, Ananya surprised her with the lavish gift.