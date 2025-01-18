U19 WC: Bangladesh, South Africa and Australia emerge victorious on rain-affected day

Kuala Lumpur, Jan 18 (IANS) Bangladesh, South Africa and Australia emerged victorious on a rain-affected opening day of the 2025 ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup. While the Proteas beat New Zealand by 22 runs via DLS method, Bangladesh defeated Nepal by five wickets.

Young all-rounder Caoimhe Bray shone with figures of 3/1 as Australia defeated Scotland by nine wickets. But three matches – England versus Ireland, Nigeria versus Samoa and USA versus Pakistan - were abandoned due to wet weather across Malaysia.

In their Group C game in Borneo, with the match reduced to 11 overs, South Africa came out all guns blazing with the first fifty partnership of the World Cup between Simone Lourens and Jemma Botha.

New Zealand hit back as Ayaan Lambat dismissed top scorer Jemma and Fay Cowling in back-to-back deliveries before Karabo Meso’s 25 pushed South Africa to 91/7. Emma McLeod led the chase for New Zealand and made South Africa pay, scoring back-to-back fours after been dropped on 10.

She was dropped again but a spectacular catch from Luyanda Nzuza broke the opening partnership on 33 runs as Kate Irwin departed with Anika Todd following her a ball later. Emma was eventually dismissed for 34 and from there, South Africa stifled New Zealand as captain Kayla Reyneke took three wickets to keep the junior White Ferns on 69/5.

In Kuala Lumpur, Nepal struggled to get going on their World Cup debut as no one was able to stay for long with Sana Praveen, who top scored with 19 off 32. But her dismissal saw Nepal slip to 30 for five from 12 overs.

Seemana KC again looked to push the scoring on, but Bangladesh were economical as Jannatul Maoua took 2-11 from her four overs as Nepal were bowled out for 52 in 18.2 overs. In reply, Bangladesh similarly faltered as they slipped to 11-3 inside the third over. But Sadia Islam (16) and Sumaiya Akter (12) got Bangladesh back on track, with Jannatul finishing off the chase in her team’s favour.

Meanwhile, Caoimhe, 15, announced herself on the global stage as she took 3-1 and also took a stunning diving catch in Australia’s resounding win. Eleanor Larosa had set the tone after Australia chose to bowl, dismissing Pippa Kelly in her first over as she also took three wickets.

Caoimhe claimed the final dismissal as Scotland were bowled out for 48 with Emma Walsingham top scoring with 12. Kate Pelle led the scoring charge in Australia’s chase, hitting Mollie Parker for three sixes in the first over.

The opening pair were able to restart after a brief rain delay but wobbled as Kate was dropped on 28 before McKeon was stumped for 12 off the bowling of Nayma Sheikh. Skipper Lucy Hamilton hit the winning runs as Australia completed their chase in just 6.4 overs.

In Johor, England posted a strong 144, but Ireland’s chase was halted after only 23 balls due to rain, leading to the match being abandoned. After being put into bat, England opener Davina Perrin set the pace with 26 runs off 19 balls before being run out.

Charlotte Stubbs took on the scoring impetus as she made 31 before becoming the first of Ellie McGee’s two wickets. England were able to build strong partnerships that pushed them past 140 as top scorer Jemima Spence departed for 37 on the final ball.

In response, Freya Sargent and Alice Walsh were run out quickly, but strong scoring from Rebecca Lowe saw Ireland reach 28/2 in 3.5 overs before the heavens opened and play was abandoned. The two teams got some play time, even as Nigeria-Samoa and USA-Pakistan didn’t get the chance to play even a ball, with them being sidelined to seeing rain ruin their first day of the World Cup.

Brief Scores: Scotland 48 all out in 15.1 overs (Emma Walsingham 12, Charlotte Nevard 10; Caoimhe Bray 3-1, Eleanor Larosa 3-7) lost to Australia 49/1 in 6.4 overs (Kate Pelle 29, Ines McKeon 12; Nayma Sheikh 1-2) by nine wickets

England 144/7 in 20 overs (Jemima Spence 37, Charlotte Stubbs 31; Ellie McGee 2-20, Kia McCartney 1-9) versus Ireland 28/2 in 3.5 overs (Rebecca Lowe 16, Alice Walsh 10; Charlotte Lambert 1-4) - match abandoned due to rain

Nepal 52 all out in 18.2 overs (Sana Praveen 19, Seemana KC, Jannatul Maoua 2/11, Mst Anisa Akter Soba 1-6) lost to Bangladesh 53/5 in 13.2 overs (Sadia Islam 16, Sumaiya Akter 12; Seeman KC 1-10, Riya Sharma 1-10) by five wickets

South Africa 91/7 in 11 overs (Jemma Botha 32, Karabo Meso 25; Ayaan Lambat 3-6; Tash Wakelin 2-18) beat New Zealand 69/5 in 11 overs (Emma McLeod 34, Eve Wolland 12; Kayla Reyneke 3-15, Monalisa Legodi 2-8) by 22 runs via DLS method

