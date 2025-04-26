Kalinga Super Cup: Punjab FC fall to late goals against FC Goa

Bhubaneswar, April 26 (IANS) Two late goals deep into the match saw Punjab FC go down to FC Goa 1-2 in the second quarterfinal of the Kalinga Super Cup, which was played at the Kalinga Stadium here on Saturday. Pulga Vidal gave Punjab the lead, but Borja Herrera and Mohammed Yasir’s strikes broke Punjab's hearts and sent the Gaurs into the semi-finals.

Punjab FC head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis made one change to the starting lineup with the injured Asmir Suljic replaced by Nihal Sudeesh. Luka Majcen and Filip Mrzljak returned to the bench after missing the first game. FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez named his strongest line-up for the crucial quarterfinal.

Punjab FC started on the front foot, with Nihal Sudeesh and Muhammad Suhail F. showing their pace down both wings and creating chances. Hrithik Tiwari saved the first attempt of the match, punching away Nikhil Prabhu’s deflected header from a corner.

Moments later, Suhail dribbled past Sandesh Jhingan with ease, but no one could get on the end of the cross. At the other end, Muheet Shabir kept out Borja Herrera in a one-on-one situation.

Punjab FC switched the gameplay, using a more counter-attacking style, while FC Goa, with their more experienced players, were more intricate with moving the ball. Both teams could not threaten the goalkeepers as they went into the break goalless.

The Shers took the lead 12 minutes after the restart through Pulga Vidal after a brilliant moment of trickery by Muhammad Suhail. The youngster wrong-footed Akash Sangwan on the right wing, and his left-footed effort hit the post and came back into the danger area.

Pulga pounced on the chance and rifled the ball past the goalkeeper, helped by a deflection off Odei Onaindia, for his second consecutive goal of the tournament.

FC Goa were pushing hard for the equalizer, but Punjab’s defence stood strong and did not allow the Gaurs to create any meaningful chances. The resilience of Punjab was broken two minutes from regular time as Borja Herrera found the equalizer through an expert finish.

Goa went on to find the winner two minutes into added time. Substitute Mohammed Yasir intercepted a clearance from Pramveer Singh, and his effort deflected off Ivan Novoselec past Muheet Shabir.

Punjab FC were also reduced to ten men after Pramveer Singh was sent off for his second yellow card offence.

