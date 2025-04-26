Rajasthan: RLP launches dharna demanding cancellation of SI Recruitment

Jaipur, April 26 (IANS) The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) on Saturday launched an indefinite dharna at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur, demanding the cancellation of the Police Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment process.

RLP President and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal led the protest, marching on foot from his residence in Jalupura to Shaheed Smarak along with his supporters.

Addressing the media, MP Beniwal voiced serious concerns over several issues, including the re-verification of documents of PTI exam candidates. He made multiple allegations against the Bhajan Lal government and highlighted alleged corruption within the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). Beniwal cited the example of Padma Chaudhary, a candidate who secured the 24th rank in the RAS 2018 exam.

He alleged that despite leaving question number 34 of the English paper blank in the RAS Mains exam, Chaudhary was initially awarded zero marks, which were later mysteriously increased to seven. This manipulation, he claimed, was possible only through the collusion of RPSC officials, coaching mafias, and influential figures.

Beniwal further pointed out that Chaudhary received 72 marks in the interview round — a notably high score — and accused a major coaching institute, Spring Board, of promoting her as a success story.

He stated that the institute even published a Hindi book featuring only her Hindi paper, deliberately excluding her English paper, where irregularities were evident.

Demanding immediate action, MP Beniwal posted on his ‘X’ handle, appealing to Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and the Governor to dissolve and reorganise the Rajasthan Public Service Commission, order a CBI investigation into the alleged irregularities, suspend Padma Chaudhary, arrest the involved RPSC members and officers and make public the copies of all candidates from that recruitment cycle.

Later in the evening, the RLP organised a candle march under the leadership of MP Beniwal to pay tribute to the victims of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

During the march, Beniwal raised the demand to end terrorism and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take decisive action to reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), emphasising that "now is the time to act, not just deliver speeches."

