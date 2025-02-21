Urvashi Rautela’s Remuneration for Daaku Maharaaj Will Stun You!

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela is making headlines again after her latest film, Daaku Maharaaj, became a hit. Reports claim that she charged ₹3 crore for just a 3-minute role, leaving fans shocked.

In the movie, Urvashi appears alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna in the song Dabidi Dabidi. Many social media users criticized the song for being vulgar and objectifying women. Despite her past flops, reports suggest she earned ₹1 crore per minute for her brief appearance.

According to sources, Urvashi’s net worth is around ₹236 crore, and she makes a significant income from brand endorsements and social media influence.

Since its release, Dabidi Dabidi has faced backlash for its choreography and the intimate scenes between 30-year-old Urvashi and 64-year-old Balakrishna. Many fans found it cringeworthy, while Urvashi defended the film, saying it was difficult to see people speak negatively about Balakrishna.

Daaku Maharaaj hit theaters on January 12, 2025, and crossed ₹100 crore at the box office. When the film premiered on Netflix (Feb 21, 2025), rumors spread that the platform had removed Urvashi’s scenes. Fans noticed she was missing from the movie poster, leading to an uproar. Following the backlash, Netflix later released new posters featuring Urvashi and clarified that they had not removed her scenes from the film.