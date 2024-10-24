Naga Manikanta Opens Up About Trolls, Bigg Boss Experience

Former Bigg Boss contestant Naga Manikanta recently spoke out about his experience on the show and addressed trolls who targeted him.

"I've Learned to Ignore Negative Comments"

Manikanta revealed that he initially took negative comments to heart but has since learned to ignore them. "Before Bigg Boss, I used to get affected by every small thing. But now, I don't bother about negative comments," he said.

On Trolls Calling Him "Gay"

Manikanta addressed trolls who called him "gay" saying, "Some people are ignorant and do such silly things. My wife is beautiful, and her heart is even more beautiful. She's been bearing with me throughout my life, but contestants in the Bigg Boss house couldn't tolerate me for a few weeks."

Bigg Boss Experience

Manikanta expressed gratitude for his Bigg Boss experience, saying it taught him valuable life lessons. "I went to Bigg Boss to earn money and gain respect. But as weeks passed, my body didn't cooperate. I learned how to survive in life."

Appreciation for His Wife

Manikanta praised his wife, saying, "My wife knows I've changed. I'm grateful to her for being my rock. She's an amazing person."

No More Silence

Manikanta vowed to speak out against negativity, saying, "Earlier, I used to remain silent. But now, I won't tolerate nonsense."

