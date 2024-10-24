Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Gangavva to exit in mid - week elimination ?

Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Gangavva's Sudden Exit Amidst Legal Controversy

In a shocking twist, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 contestant Gangavva is reportedly set to leave the show mid-week, deviating from the usual elimination schedule. Sources confirm that her exit is imminent, citing a compelling reason behind this unexpected decision.

Controversial Video Sparks Legal Issues

The sudden exit is linked to a case filed by forest department officials against Gangavva, stemming from a complaint by animal welfare activist Adulapuram Gautam. A video titled "Gangavva Chiluka Panchagam," uploaded on May 20, 2022, shows Gangavva and YouTuber Raju using a parrot for astrological predictions, violating wildlife protection laws.

Also read: Nikhil's Ex-Girlfriend Kavya Breaks Silence

Schedule Change and Diwali Special

To accommodate this development, the show's production team has rescheduled the elimination episode for Friday, October 25, instead of the traditional Sunday slot. The Diwali special episode will be filmed on Saturday, October 26. Viewers can expect to watch the elimination episode on Saturday, followed by the festive Diwali special on Sunday.

Also read: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Gangavva's Prank Scares Housemates

Nominated Contestants Spared?

Six contestants - Nikhil, Pruthvi, Vishnupriya, Prerana, Nainika Pavani, and Mehboob - face nomination this week. However, industry insiders suggest that these contestants might be spared from elimination if Gangavva exits voluntarily.

Also read: Bigg Boss Telugu 8: 23rd Oct Highlights, Yashmi and nikhil's blooming bond ?