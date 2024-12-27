Venkatesh on Son Arjun’s Film Entry: Will He Join Tollywood?

Tollywood's legendary stars—Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Nagarjuna, and Venkatesh—have all made their mark in the industry, and their heirs are now following in their footsteps. While some of these next-generation actors are already shining, others are still waiting for their big break.

Ram Charan, son of Megastar Chiranjeevi, has become a Pan India sensation. Similarly, Junior NTR, heir to the Nandamuri family, has already become a star on a national level. Mokshagna, son of Balakrishna, is just starting his career. On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya and Akhil, sons of Nagarjuna, continue to act but have not reached the same stardom as their father.

Now, all eyes are on Venkatesh, who is yet to see his son step into the limelight. Venkatesh has three daughters, and his only son, Arjun, is currently studying in the United States. Arjun is 20 years old and pursuing higher studies, and Venkatesh has made it clear that Arjun will decide whether to enter the film industry after completing his education abroad.

In a recent appearance on Balakrishna’s Unstoppable Season 3, Venkatesh shared his thoughts on the topic of heirs, mentioning Arjun’s future in the industry. It seems Venkatesh is letting his son make his own decision about a career in films once he finishes his studies.

While fans eagerly await Arjun's possible debut, Venkatesh is staying busy with his own career. His upcoming film, Sankranthiki Vastunam, directed by Anil Ravipudi, is set for release, with Aishwarya Rajesh playing the heroine. The film’s songs, including one sung by Ramana Gokula, are already creating a buzz.

Will Arjun follow in his father’s footsteps? Only time will tell.

