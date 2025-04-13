In a first, Himachal Day celebrations in remote Pangi Valley

Shimla, April 13 (IANS) For the first time in Himachal Pradesh’s history, the state-level Himachal Day celebrations will be held in the remote Pangi Valley of Chamba district on Monday.

The event in Killar, the valley’s headquarters, has created a wave of excitement and festive spirit throughout the region.

Locals have warmly welcomed the initiative, hailing Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu’s decision to host the celebration in this tribal area.

Calling the Chief Minister’s visit “historic", Satish, the Pradhan of Gram Panchayat Killar (1), stated that no previous government had ever brought such a significant event to Pangi.

“The people of Pangi are ready to welcome our Chief Minister with open arms,” he said. “The administration is working tirelessly to ensure all preparations are flawless.”

Balbir, Pradhan of Kiryuni Gram Panchayat, echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the CM’s consistent outreach to tribal regions.

“We often read about his visits to remote parts of the state. His affection for tribal communities is evident. This visit will bring much-needed attention to the development issues of Pangi, and we are preparing a grand welcome,” he added.

Shiv Kumar, a local resident, praised the Chief Minister’s efforts for tribal welfare.

“His visit reflects a deep understanding of the challenges we face. In just over two years, he has done a lot for tribal communities. We’re confident he will continue working to ease our hardships.”

Since coming to power, the Congress government led by Sukhvinder Sukhu has shown a strong commitment to the welfare of tribal regions.

The first Himachal Day celebration under his government was held in Kaza of Spiti Valley, where the Chief Minister stayed and engaged deeply with local traditions and issues.

Not accessible by road throughout the year, the picturesque Pangi Valley remains cut off from the rest of the world for more than six months a year due to heavy snowfall.

The picturesque Pangi Valley is populated mainly by Gaddis, who are largely pastorals and grow barley, potatoes, and peas, besides off-season vegetables and exotic flowers.

The climatic conditions of the district are harsh as much of the land forms part of a cold desert where the mercury drops below minus 20 degrees Celsius during winter.

There are several hamlets where locals have to trek more than 10 km to reach the health centre.

