Chiranjeevi and Anil Ravipudi’s Mega157 Launched Today on Ugadi – Watch Video

The much-awaited film Mega157, starring Megastar Chiranjeevi and directed by Anil Ravipudi, was officially launched today with a grand pooja ceremony. The event took place on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi, marking the beginning of the film’s journey. Produced by Sahu Garapati under Shine Screens and in collaboration with Sushmita Konidela’s Gold Box Entertainments, the film is presented by Smt. Archana.

Victory Venkatesh graced the event by clapping the board for the muhurat shot, while Allu Aravind switched on the camera. Veteran director K. Raghavendra Rao directed the first shot, setting the tone for the film. Several prominent figures from the Telugu film industry attended the launch, including Dil Raju, Shirish, Venkata Satish Kilaru, Aswini Dutt, Ram Achanta, Sharrath Marar, Shirish, Vamsi Paidipally, Vikram of UV Creations, Mythri Naveen, and Ravi, Srikanth Odela, Director Vassishta, Bobby, Shiva Nirvana, Gemini Kiran, Chukkapalli Avinash, and Nimakayala Prasad.

Anil Ravipudi, known for his string of successful films, will helm Mega157, which promises to be a high-energy entertainer. The director is best known for his recent hit, Sankranthiki Vasthunam, which grossed over ₹300 crore. For this film, Chiranjeevi will portray Shankar Varaprasad in a fresh and dynamic role that combines humor, action, and emotion, aimed at appealing to a wide audience.

The talented technical team behind the success of Sankranthiki Vasthunam will reunite for this project. Cinematographer Sameer Reddy will handle the visuals, music will be composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, and Tammiraju will take care of the editing. Other key members include scriptwriters S Krishna and G Adi Narayana, with S Krishna also serving as the executive producer. The production design will be handled by A S Prakash, while Narendra Logisa will manage visual effects. Naveen Garapati is the line producer, with additional dialogues written by Ajju Mahakali and Tirumala Nag. Satyam Bellamkonda is the chief co-director, and Vamsi Shekar will serve as the PRO, with marketing managed by Haashtag Media.

With regular shooting set to begin soon, Mega157 is expected to be an exciting addition to the Telugu film industry, with a promising combination of star power and skilled craftsmanship.