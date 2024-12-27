Pushpa 2 Box Office Collections Cross ₹1,664 Crore Worldwide, Continues Its Dream Run

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, has been a massive success at the worldwide box office. Despite seeing a drop in daily collections as the weeks have passed, the film continues to perform exceptionally well, surpassing ₹1,664 crore globally.

The film had a spectacular start, grossing ₹282.91 crore on its opening day. It continued to dominate with ₹134.63 crore on Day 2 and ₹159.27 crore on Day 3. By Day 4, the collections had reached ₹204.52 crore, and the film earned ₹101.35 crore on Day 5. Although the numbers saw a natural decline in the following days, Pushpa 2 showed resilience, crossing significant milestones. By Day 22, the worldwide box office total reached ₹1,664.28 crore.

Day-wise Box Office Collections (Worldwide):

Day 1: ₹282.91 crore

Day 2: ₹134.63 crore

Day 3: ₹159.27 crore

Day 4: ₹204.52 crore

Day 5: ₹101.35 crore

Day 6: ₹80.74 crore

Day 7: ₹69.03 crore

Day 8: ₹54.09 crore

Day 9: ₹49.31 crore

Day 10: ₹82.56 crore

Day 11: ₹104.24 crore

Day 12: ₹45.01 crore

Day 13: ₹42.63 crore

Day 14: ₹39.75 crore

Day 15: ₹28.93 crore

Day 16: ₹23.07 crore

Day 17: ₹38.29 crore

Day 18: ₹46.71 crore

Day 19: ₹20.35 crore

Day 20: ₹17.92 crore

Day 21: ₹25.63 crore

Day 22: ₹13.34 crore

Total Collections (Day 22):

Worldwide Total: ₹1,664.28 crore

Meanwhile, new releases have struggled to match Pushpa 2’s success. Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh, earned just ₹15.75 crore after two days, with ₹11.25 crore on Day 1 and ₹4.5 crore on Day 2, failing to create a significant impact.

Despite the competition, Pushpa 2 continues to perform strongly, proving its massive appeal across multiple languages and markets.

Also read: Pushpa 2 Box Office Collections: 1705 Crore Gross WW, Fastest 1700 Crore Film in Indian Cinema