Anupama Dating Dhruv Vikram? Couple's Private Photo Goes Viral

South Indian actress Anupama Parameswaran has made a name for herself with unique film choices across Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Having made her mark in the film industry with a fantastic debut in Premam, Anupama has never looked back. The Telugu industry has probably shown her the most love, which is why she acts in Tollywood more than the other two. After scoring back-to-back hits with Tillu Square and Dragon, Anupama is gearing up to promote her next Telugu outing—Parada, directed by Praveen Kandregula. The movie also features Dharshana Rajendran and Sangeetha in supporting roles. Anupama.

Not just Parada, Anupama also has Bison in Tamil, directed by critically acclaimed Mari Selvaraj. The movie has Dhruv Vikram in the lead. Now, if reports are to be believed, Anupama and Dhruva are probably dating each other. Online fans believe that Anupama and Dhruva are deeply in love. The reason—a shared Spotify music list between the two—has come to light. The playlist features a picture of Anupama and Dhruv kissing each other.

Before the duo realized and made the playlist private, the image had gone viral and broken the internet. We still don't know if Anupama and Dhruv knew each other previously. Many say their love blossomed on the Bison set, and fans say they'll be the best-looking couple if true.

Many questions surrounding the topic will arise during the promotions of Bison. While actors and actresses dating one another piques more interest, let's hope that Anupama and Dhruv's possible love story doesn't dilute the message Mari Selvaraj intends to convey with Bison. Selvaraj, one of the most honest filmmakers from recent Tamil cinema, managed to score hits with all three of his films. His fourth one, Vaazhai, without any big start, managed to impress audiences and critics alike.

Now, all eyes are on Bison. In Dhruv Vikram, Mari Selvaraj portrays a young actor.