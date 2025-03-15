David Warner First Look from Nithiin, Sreeleela's Robinhood

Nithiin’s highly anticipated heist comedy, Robinhood, directed by Venky Kudumula, is all set to hit theaters on March 28. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers, the film features Sreeleela as the female lead and has a special surprise for cricket fans—a cameo by Australian cricket star David Warner.

The makers have now unveiled Warner’s first look from the film, and he exudes effortless style in the poster. Sporting a trendy outfit and a sharp, cropped hairstyle, Warner’s confident smile and poised demeanor make a striking impact. The spotlight on his face adds to the charm, enhancing his screen presence.

Though his role in Robinhood is a cameo, Warner’s global fanbase and immense social media following are sure to create buzz. His association with the film is expected to broaden its appeal and amplify excitement among audiences.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, the film boasts a stellar technical crew. GV Prakash Kumar handles the music, Sai Sriram is behind the lens as the cinematographer, Koti takes charge of editing, and Raam Kumar leads the art direction.

With the theatrical release approaching, the team is ramping up promotions. The film’s trailer is expected to drop soon, while the cast and crew are actively engaging with fans across Andhra Pradesh. Today, they are in Rajahmundry for promotional activities, followed by a visit to Kakinada tomorrow.

Stay tuned as Robinhood promises a thrilling ride with action, comedy, and an exciting cameo by Warner!