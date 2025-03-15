Varun Dhawan shares the secret behind his ‘energetic day’

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has finally spilled the beans on what makes his day “energetic”.

Varun took to Instagram stories, where he shared a picture featuring a bowl of oatmeal with berries. The dish consists of cooked oats with blueberries and strawberries mixed in. A spoon can be seen partially submerged in the oatmeal.

For the caption, he wrote: “Oats for that energetic day with berries.”

The post comes a day after Varun shared some vanity van fun moments with Maniesh Paul and said that he cannot wait for everyone to hear the new Holi song from their upcoming film “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.”

Varun took to Instagram, where he shared a reel taken in his vanity van post the shoot of the new song from the upcoming film.

Talking about Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, it will see Varun and Janhvi Kapoor as the lead pair. The project will also have Akshay Oberoi, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Abhinav Sharma, Maniesh Paul, and Manini Chadha in pivotal roles, along with others.

Made under the direction of Shashank Khaitan, the drama has been jointly produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan.

The actor recently celebrated eight years of his blockbuster movie “Badrinath Ki Dulhania”, which he tagged as an “amazing film”.

The images are Instagram Stories posted by Varun, celebrating the 8th anniversary of the Bollywood film *Badrinath Ki Dulhania*, which released in 2017 and also stars Alia Bhatt.

Romantic comedy, Badrinath Ki Dulhania is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. A spiritual successor to Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, which released in 2014.

It follows the story of an aspiring independent air hostess from a small town who refuses to conform to the patriarchal expectations of her chauvinistic fiance. It is the second installment of the Dulhania franchise.

