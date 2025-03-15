March 15 Public Holiday declared in Uttarakhand

The government of Uttarakhand has made a major move to respect the cultural heritage of the state by announcing a public holiday on March 15 to commemorate Pahari Holi. The move, announced by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, is a testament to the government's efforts to protect and promote the region's distinctive traditions.

By announcing a public holiday, the government has allowed the citizens of Uttarakhand to celebrate this major festival with no holds barred. The holiday will be applicable in all government and non-government offices, educational institutions, as well as schools throughout the state, so everyone can join in the celebrations.

But, banks, treasuries, and sub-treasuries will be exempted from this holiday. This exemption preserves the continuity of essential services while still permitting most people to indulge in revelry.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami welcomed the festival of colours by celebrating Holi at home, meeting the people and greeting Governor Lt Gen Gurmeet Singh (retired). Dhami emphasized the significance of playing Holi and Phool Dei together, closing the winters and ushering in good weather in the state.

The Holi festival, or the festival of colours, is a festive celebration of the onset of spring, good over evil, and the spirit of life. With the public holiday announcement by the government, the citizens of Uttarakhand can now celebrate the colourful Pahari Holi festivities more deeply, and feel more connected to their cultural heritage.

