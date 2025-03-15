Anaganaga Australia – A Unique Film Shot Entirely in Australia, Watch Trailer

Anaganaga Australia's trailer has been unveiled. The film is produced by director Taraka Rama and produced by BTR Srinivas under the Sahana Arts Creations banner. After the trailer launch, writer-director Taraka Rama shared several interesting insights about the movie during the media interaction in Hyderabad.

Speaking at the event, Taraka Rama revealed that the entire film was shot in Australia, though the cast and crew are all Telugu-speaking professionals. He mentioned that he himself is a Telugu native who moved to Australia for an IT job and eventually settled there. Despite working in IT, his passion for cinema never faded, leading him to pursue a Master’s degree in film studies while continuing his job. His love for filmmaking ultimately inspired him to make this movie.

Challenging Filming Conditions in Melbourne

Taraka Rama shared that shooting in Melbourne’s unpredictable weather was quite challenging, but completing the film despite these hurdles was a fulfilling experience. The entire shoot spanned 122 days across 83 locations. Many doubted whether the script could be executed in such conditions, but the team remained determined and successfully completed the project.

As of now, the film is set to release only in Telugu, with its theatrical premiere scheduled for March 21. The director urged audiences to support and bless the film.

A Thrilling Experience Awaits

The trailer of Anaganaga Australia has generated a lot of curiosity, hinting at an engaging thriller. It not only showcases Australia’s backdrop but also reflects Hollywood-style filmmaking. Inspired by real-life incidents, the film raises intriguing questions—while we are familiar with certain incidents in our homeland, what kind of events unfold in foreign countries? To find out, audiences will have to wait until March 21!