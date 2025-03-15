Chhaava Box Office Collection Day29: Vicky Kaushal Dethrones Allu Arjun!

There is absolutely no stopping Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava. The movie, based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's life, is wreaking havoc at the box office. 4 weeks after its release, people are thronging to the theaters to witness Akshaye Khanna's portrayal as Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, alongside Vicky's terrific efforts as the lead. Especially in states like Maharashtra, there is no stopping the film, and it recently crossed Allu Arjun's Pushpa-2 and emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film in that region.

Now, Vicky Kaushal's movie is in the race to beat top-grossing Bollywood movies. On Day 29, Chhaava's box office collection emerged as the highest for any Hindi film in its history. Till now, Pushpa-2 holds the Day 29 record by amassing Rs.3.75 crores. Chhaava has now crossed that in style, and the joyous festival of Holi really helped the film with its collection.

By collecting nearly Rs. 7 crores (Rs. 6.5 crores), Chhaava scripted box-office history. The total collection of Chhaava stands somewhere between 559 and 560 crores. The movie was mounted on a budget of 130 crores, and the profit margin for the makers is more than 300%. This in itself is enough to show the film's box office might that refuses to cease anytime soon.

Even Chhaava's Telugu version collected 75 lakh on the festival Holi, and the movie is all set to take huge jumps on Saturday and Sunday, with it being an extended weekend. One thing to note here is that it's highly unlikely for the film to cross Pushpa-2's worldwide box office collection even in its full theatrical run.