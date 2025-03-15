Here’s why Parineeti Chopra calls herself a ‘Harvard wife’

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is a proud wife as her husband Raghav Chadha is a “Harvard return”.

Parineeti took to her Instagram stories on Saturday morning, where she shared pictures of her politician husband posing in front of Harvard.

"My husband is a Harvard return,” she wrote first.

Sharing the same picture, Parineeti then humorously added: "Ahem. I'm a Harvard wife. Bye.”

On the work front, it was in February when Parineeti started shooting for her series OTT debut with streaming giant Netflix.

She had shared the news on Instagram, which read: “Some mysteries don’t just unfold - they pull you in, keep you guessing, and refuse to let go”.

“A new mystery thriller series is in the making! Can’t wait for you all to see this labour of love from Team Netflix and us, when it’s ready! Shooting had begun .. Marking my OTT series debut!”

The OTT series also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anup Soni, Jennifer Winget, Chaitannya Choudhry, Harleen Sethi, and Soni Razdan.

Set against the scenic backdrop of Shimla's hills, the upcoming yet-to-be-titled project is poised to deliver an intense mix of mystery and suspense. Produced by Siddharth P. Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra, the series will be directed by Rensil D'Silva.

This upcoming thriller series will be her fourth collaboration with Netflix. She previously worked with the platform on Ribhu Dasgupta's mystery drama “The Girl on the Train,” Imtiaz Ali's biographical film “Amar Singh Chamkila” alongside Diljit Dosanjh, and an upcoming romantic comedy directed by Dhruv Tripathi.

On March 13, Parineeti took to her Instagram stories to repost a hilarious video of a little child dancing with excitement when his online order arrived.

Sharing the clip, Parineeti wrote, "CCTV footage of me."

The video, captioned "When your online orders arrive," shows the child beaming with joy as a truck full of orders stops at his doorstep.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.