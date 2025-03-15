Karnataka Schools Summer Holidays likely from April 10

The Karnataka School Education and Literacy Department has released the summer holidays dates this year. According to the announcement, the summer holidays will begin in April and will go on until the end of May. The dates are likely to be from April 10 to May 31.

The move to declare the summer vacation dates in advance is a welcome relief to students and parents, who were concerned about the increasing heat in the state. With the mercury already on the rise in most parts of Karnataka, the summer holidays will be a welcome respite for students.

The notification is issued at a time when different exams are being conducted in the state. PUC exams are in the last phase, and 10th standard exams are going to start soon. Other exams for students of primary and secondary schools are also in progress.

All the exams, except for the SSLC exams, will be finished by the end of March, according to the department. The SSLC exams will be conducted in April, and then the summer holidays will commence.

This will ensure that students take a break of nearly two months and can then unwind and recharge before the onset of the new academic session. The summer vacation periods will also provide parents with time to schedule their vacations and other activities with the children.