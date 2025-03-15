Simon back for Spain national team as Asencio gets debut call-up

Madrid, March 15 (IANS) Spain national team coach Luis de la Fuente on Friday called Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Unai Simon back into the squad for the forthcoming UEFA Nations League quarterfinal games against the Netherlands.

Simon, who has played 46 times for Spain, was the first choice throughout last summer's successful European Championship campaign despite playing with an injured wrist, reports Xinhua.

An operation to repair the injury saw him miss the first four months of the season, and De la Fuente's last three squads, but after returning to action in December, the coach has recalled him at the first opportunity.

There are seven FC Barcelona players in De la Fuente's squad, with central defender Inigo Martinez also recalled, while Pau Cubarsi, Marc Casado, Pedri, Ferran Torres, Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo have all been included in the squad.

Real Madrid's young defender Raul Asencio has been given a debut call-up after breaking into the team in the New Year, although his is the only Real Madrid player included among the 27 players named.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon, David Raya, Alex Remiro

Defenders: Pedro Porro, Oscar Mingueza, Robin le Normand, Pau Cubarsi, Inigo Martinez, Raul Asencio, Alejandro Grimaldo, Marc Cucurella

Midfielders: Martin Zubimendi, Marc Casado, Fabian Ruiz, Mikel Merino, Pedri, Alex Baena

Forwards: Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, Ferran Torres, Yeremy Pino, Dani Olmo, Ayoze Perez, Bryan Zaragoza, Samuel Aghehowa, Mikel Oyarzabal, Alvaro Morata.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.