Anjana Mumtaz pays tribute to her ‘first hero’ Deb Mukherjee

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood Anjana Mumtaz paid her tribute to her “first hero” Deb Mukherjee, who passed away aged 83.

Anjana took to her Instagram, where she shared a poster of her maiden film “Sambandh”, which released in 1969, starring Deb Mukherjee. She then shared a picture of the two smiling at the camera from recent times.

“Debu Mukherjee, my first hero. You will be missed. RIP, “ she wrote as the caption.

Directed by Ajoy Biswas, the film told the story of a boy who grows up as a cynic after his parents get separated. He marries a girl and he too gets separated. Several months later he finds out that his wife is about to get married.

Deb Mukherjee passed away on Friday, March 14. Confirming the news, his spokesperson revealed that he died in the morning due to age-related health issues.

A prominent member of the Samarth-Mukherjee family, Deb was the father of filmmaker Ayan Mukerji and the father-in-law of director Ashutosh Gowariker.

Deb Mukherjee's funeral was held at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Juhu on March 14. The funeral was attended by members of his extended family, including Kajol and Rani Mukerji, Tanuja, Tanissha, and friends of Ayan Mukerji, including Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Deb Mukherjee, born in Kanpur in 1941, hails from a renowned and accomplished film family. His mother, Satidevi, was the only sister of legendary figures Ashok Kumar, Anup Kumar, and Kishore Kumar.

His brothers were actor Joy Mukherjee and filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee, who was married to Bollywood actress Tanuja. Deb Mukherjee was married twice.

Deb Mukherjee started his career in the 1960s with small roles in films such as "Tu Hi Meri Zindagi" and "Abhinetri." As his career progressed, Deb transitioned to supporting roles in movies like "Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander" and "King Uncle." His final appearance on screen was a cameo in Vishal Bhardwaj's "Kaminey" in 2009.

