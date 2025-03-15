ISRO Puts India on the Global Space Map with Rs 1,243 Crore in Revenue

India’s space agency, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has earned Rs1,243 crore by launching foreign satellites, according to Union Minister Jitendra Singh. This revenue was generated through ISRO’s commercial satellite launch services, which have gained international recognition for their affordability and reliability.

Among the 393 foreign satellites launched, the highest number came from the United States (232), followed by the United Kingdom (83) and Singapore (19). Additionally, ISRO successfully deployed three customer satellites as part of its commercial agreements.

Currently, ISRO has signed contracts with 61 countries and five multinational organizations, expanding its global outreach in the space sector. These collaborations highlight India's growing influence in the commercial space industry, as more nations rely on ISRO for cost-effective satellite launches.

ISRO’s success in launching foreign satellites has not only strengthened its financial position but also reinforced India’s status as a leading player in the global space market. The agency continues to attract new clients through its trusted technology and mission efficiency, positioning itself as a key competitor in the rapidly evolving space economy.

With upcoming ambitious projects, ISRO is set to further expand its role in international space collaborations and satellite deployment.