G7 slams China's growing assertiveness in Indo-Pacific

Quebec, March 15 (IANS) The Foreign Ministers of the Group of 7 (G7) countries blasted China's dangerous manoeuvres in South China as they wrapped up a three-day meeting in Quebec, Canada.

The G7 welcomed ongoing efforts to achieve a ceasefire deal after Ukraine recently announced support for the deal proposed by the US. It took a firm stance against China's assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.

The G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, and the High Representative of the European Union, met in Charlevoix, Quebec, from March 12 to 14, 2025.

The Joint Statement of the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Charlevoix stated that the foreign ministers reiterated their commitment to upholding a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific based on sovereignty, territorial integrity, peaceful resolution of disputes, fundamental freedoms and human rights.

They condemned China's "militarisation and coercion" and opposed any unilateral attempts to change the status quo, in particular by force and coercion.

"We remain seriously concerned by the situations in the East China Sea as well as the South China Sea and continue to strongly oppose unilateral attempts to change the status quo, in particular by force and coercion," it read.

"We expressed concern over the increasing use of dangerous manoeuvers and water cannons against Philippine and Vietnamese vessels as well as efforts to restrict freedom of navigation and overflight through militarisation and coercion in the South China Sea, in violation of international law," the statement added.

The G7 Foreign Ministers also emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. They also raised concerns about China's military build-up and the continued, rapid increase in Beijing's nuclear weapons arsenal.

"We called on China to engage in strategic risk reduction discussions and promote stability through transparency," the statement further added.

They also voiced their support for Ukraine during their three-day meeting.

The statement read that the G7 welcomed ongoing efforts to achieve a ceasefire, in particular, the meeting on March 11 between the US and Ukraine in Saudi Arabia.

It called for Russia to reciprocate by agreeing to a ceasefire on equal terms and implementing it fully.

"We discussed imposing further costs on Russia in case such a ceasefire is not agreed, including through further sanctions, caps on oil prices, as well as additional support for Ukraine and other means," the statement added.

